2 officers shot, 1 injured; suspect also shot

Shooting investigation underway in Muscle Shoals
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - One Sheffield police officer was shot and sent to the hospital and a Muscle Shoals officer was also shot but their bulletproof vest prevented any injures, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was also shot, but we are unaware of their condition at this time.

There is a large law enforcement presence behind Southgate Mall and East Avalon Avenue between John R Street and Gusmus Avenue. Florence Police are also on-scene.

Heavy police at presence at the Walmart in Muscle Shoals.
Tuscumbia’s police chief is also on the scene. He says the State Bureau of Investigation is going to handle the investigation.

Muscle Shoals Police also had Avalon Avenue near FAME recording studios closed, and a body could be seen in the road there. How that scene is connected to what’s going on at Walmart wasn’t immediately clear.

Statement from Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent:

“We appreciate the good work of MSPD in the situation that occurred this afternoon. We were in full communication with the police during the pursuit of the suspect. We knew where the suspect was and when the suspect was in custody.  We did bring students in from outside and were prepared to implement more secure measures if the situation moved closer to any of our campuses.  Principals were fully aware of the situation in real-time as well. As information was relayed to me, I relayed it the principals at every campus simultaneously.  Schools were dismissed in normal fashion,” said Chad Holden.

WAFF has a reporter on the scene. 48 News will update you as we get more information on this incident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

