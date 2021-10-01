Alabama childcare providers hurting to hire qualified staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Childcare advocates have noticed a decline in the number of people applying to work at some Alabama daycare facilities during the pandemic.

“There are just so many factors that are against anyone in the childcare business right now,” Alabama Association for Early Care and Education president Mary Sibert Davis said.

Alabama Association for Early Care and Education, or AALECE, is an advocacy group for high-quality, affordable childcare in Alabama. Davis said she has heard of many facilities across the state struggling to find qualified candidates to fill vacancies.

“We just can’t take someone off the street, there has to be hours of training before they could be in a classroom, you know, by themselves with children and hold ratio,” she said.

In addition to the added pressure of finding workers during the pandemic, new numbers from the U.S. Treasury Department reveal the national average for childcare employees is $24,230 a year – about $11.65 an hour.

“I’ll bet Alabama’s closer to $10 something an hour,” Davis said. “If that.”

With childcare employees in high demand, Bible Babies Learning Academy in Montgomery is offering incentives for people to apply. The business said it is providing a free $25,000 life insurance policy, medical care, vision, and dental coverage.

Prior to COVID-19, pastor and CEO Lawrence Harkless said people were knocking on the doors for jobs. Now, an online posting merits few responses.

“We may get 10, where we put that out prior to COVID, we get 80 or 90,” Harkless said.

“Really just don’t know what that problem is that’s keeping people from coming back into the workplace,” he added.

Bible Babies has two locations in Montgomery. In total, the daycare service has lost a little over $200,000 in revenue.

The facility once had 21 staff members before COVID-19. Now, around a dozen are employed.

Bible Babies director Courtney Harkless said potential candidates will need health and safety classes, training, background checks, a TB test and more.

“We have these children who really need proper care, and we want to make sure that we continue to give the best possible, safe care that we can - and we can’t do that without bodies,” she said.

Lawrence Harkless said employees also need a passion for setting children up for success.

“Our children need you,” he said. “Our children need dependable loving people who have a heart for children and believe that it’s the elementary process that helps get them to life, and it starts here at childcare.”

Those interested in applying at Bible Babies can call 334-649-1722, reach out through social media or apply on Indeed.

