Alabama Senate committees approve house bills

By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the house passing three key bills Wednesday that legislation made its way to the senate where committees broke down and debated some of the key aspects.

During the Senate Committee on Finance and Taxation General Fund meeting senator, Greg Albritton introduced an amendment to HB4.

“We are taking the Hamilton aged and infirmed center which is name as especially closing and we’re taking that and we’re striking that out,” Albritton said.

The amendment was approved.

There was also debate on the use of American Rescue Plan money to fund some of the prison construction. Kirk Fulford from the State Department of Legislative Services explained to the committee that it is legal.

“House Bill 5 appropriated $400 million of that amount for this prison plan now based on the rules the [U.S.] treasury put on and the FAQ, frequently asked questions, what they’re doing with the funds would be an allowable use,” Fulford said.

Senator Kirk Hatcher says that while it is legal doesn’t mean the state should use the money.

“I don’t care whether it’s $400 million or $4 but let’s do what we’re supposed to do with those resources, and I’ll point out two areas of concern, we’re closing rural hospitals,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher also thinks broadband infrastructure is another area this money could go towards instead of prisons.

The Senate Judiciary Committee quickly approved HB2, the only prison reform bill left.

The Senate will hold the second reading of the bill Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

