County Road 12: Millbrook mural could be first of many

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - If you drive into downtown Millbrook, you may notice something big and colorful, and it may be the start of something even bigger.

“It’s amazing the response we’ve gotten from just that mural on the side of the wall,” said Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley.

This is more than just a big painting showing off some of Millbrook’s recognizable spots. It started after seeing what a small town in Georgia was doing.

“The town had 8-10 murals as you go through it. So people would stop and look at the murals, and then they would see a hardware store next door and go in and buy something.”

So city leaders tracked down Kevin King with The King’s Canvas. They shared their vision, and he went to work.

“I took the image and then I came out here with a computer and projector,” said Kevin King with The King’s Canvas. “Then I have my team start painting from back to front.”

The city of Millbrook turned an old cinder block wall into a colorful creation, and it hopes this is the start of something big. (WSFA 12 News)

King and his team put in plenty of hours in the scorching Alabama heat. He’s well aware of what the power of a picture can do.

“I know what happens with art. You put up murals, and people take pictures or take pictures in front of it, and then a lot of them end up shopping at a local business.”

The mural from him and his team help tell the store of a small Alabama city looking to make things better for everyone in town. For the mayor in city leaders, they hope some grant money will inspire others to add a colorful creation.

“When you get 8-10 on Main St., you will slow down and look,” said Mayor Kelley.

A Millbrook masterpiece in the making, and they hope this is just the first stroke out along County Road 12.

