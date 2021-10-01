Advertise
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Alabama public schools

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Alabama’s public schools continue to go down.
Reported cases of COVID-19 in Alabama’s public schools continue to go down.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reported cases of COVID-19 in Alabama’s public schools continue to go down.

A total of 2,487 cases were reported for the week among students and staff by all the state’s 143 school systems, according to data released by Alabama’s health and education departments. That’s down from the 3,802 cases reported a week earlier and 6,382 cases from two weeks ago.

Among the schools reporting data:

  • Auburn City Schools had 21 cases
  • Lee County Schools had 18 cases
  • Montgomery County Schools had 85 cases
  • Pike Road Schools had 11 cases
  • Butler County Schools had 11 cases
  • Dallas County Schools had 16 cases
  • Selma City Schools had 5 cases
  • Pike County Schools had 12 cases
  • Tallassee City Schools had 9 cases
  • Elmore County Schools had 37 cases
  • Autauga County Schools had 63 cases

Even though public schools are seeing cases drop, state health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks, The Associated Press reported. ADPH said almost 23% of virus infections in Alabama are among children up to the age of 17.

