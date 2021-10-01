I-85 SB crash in Montgomery causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO said the crash happened near exit two. That’s the exit to Forest Avenue and Mulberry Street. ALDOT cameras show a truck on its side.

The wreck is blocking the left lanes and middle lane.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when driving through the area

