Food for Thought 9/30

This week’s high and low restaurant inspection scores
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Wingers Sports Grill (7929 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Ramer Cafe (4879 Highway 94): 98

Subway (4456 Troy Hwy.): 98

Wendy’s (5010 Vaughn Rd.): 98

McDonald’s (2621 E. South Blvd.): 98

Arby’s (2719 Zelda Rd.): 98

Waffle House (9225 Boyd Cooper Pkwy.): 97

San Marcos Mexican Restaurant (61 N. Burbank Dr.): 97

Low Scores

Pace Car (7120 Mobile Hwy.): 67

Priority item: Meat in warmer and on preparation table at improper temperature

At The Corner (16 Hobbie Rd.): 88

Priority items: pizza slicer not properly sanitized; flies throughout establishment

China Moon (635 W. Fairview Ave.): 88

Priority item: meat/seafood in reach-in coolers at improper temperature

