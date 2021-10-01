Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

Pike County vs. Montgomery Catholic

BTW vs. St. James

Carver vs Lee

Loachapoka vs. Notasulga

Trinity vs. Reeltown

Calera vs. Stanhope Elmore

Lakeside vs. Edgewood

Dadeville vs. Goshen

Pike Road vs. Charles Henderson

Enterprise vs. Prattville

Andalusia vs. Headland

Bullock County vs. Dale County

ACA vs. Ashford

CPC vs. Auburn

Opelika vs. Russell County

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.