Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Pike County vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • BTW vs. St. James
  • Carver vs Lee
  • Loachapoka vs. Notasulga
  • Trinity vs. Reeltown
  • Calera vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Lakeside vs. Edgewood
  • Dadeville vs. Goshen
  • Pike Road vs. Charles Henderson
  • Enterprise vs. Prattville
  • Andalusia vs. Headland
  • Bullock County vs. Dale County
  • ACA vs. Ashford
  • CPC vs. Auburn
  • Opelika vs. Russell County

Fever Week 7: Daleville vs. Wicksburg
Fever Week 7: Lanier vs. Park Crossing
Holtville’s Shawn Brackett wins Fever Star Athlete of the Week
