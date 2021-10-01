Hot and dry start to October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the first day of October, which means spooky season has arrived! Mother Nature is playing along this morning, with plenty of fog across Central Alabama.

That will be history by 9am as skies turn partly cloudy. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees with entirely dry conditions.

Plenty of sun with highs pushing 90 today. (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will be hot again in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a slightly higher chance of a few showers or storms on Saturday than originally thought, but those chances are still only around 20%.

Things change by Sunday as rain and thunderstorms become increasingly likely. It won’t rain the entire time, but scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday through Thursday.

Highs head for the upper 80s on Saturday with muggy conditions. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day’s overall coverage will vary, but there will certainly be wet weather scattered about during that entire stretch. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours and storms are a given at times.

Classic October weather, right?

Race weekend at Talladega looks decent, but some rain showers are expected Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will come down a bit courtesy of the rain in the forecast. Highs will only be in the lower 80s beginning Monday. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the middle and upper 60s.

How about the mugginess? That doesn’t really change. We’re staying muggy for this time of year all the way through next Thursday. There are signs that could change by the end of next week if you need something to look forward to!

Rain chances increase late this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

