Hot start to October, but things change soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the first day of October, which means spooky season has arrived! It won’t exactly feel like it, though, as temperatures head towards 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with dry weather east of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will be toasty again in the upper 80s, but there will be more clouds than sun. There is a chance of some showers and storms, mainly west of I-65. Coverage won’t be overwhelming, but that chance is certainly there.

The pattern changes even more beginning Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely. It won’t rain the entire time, but scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday through Thursday.

Rain and storm chances are on the way this weekend and next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day’s overall coverage will vary, but there will certainly be wet weather scattered about during that entire stretch. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours and storms are a given at times.

Classic October weather, right?

Highs will trend downwards next week courtesy of rain chances. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will come down a bit courtesy of the rain in the forecast. Highs will only be in the lower 80s beginning Monday. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the middle and upper 60s.

How about the mugginess? That doesn’t really change. We’re staying muggy for this time of year all the way through next Thursday. There are signs that could change by the end of next week if you need something to look forward to!

