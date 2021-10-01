Advertise
Lanes of I-65 NB near Hope Hull closed after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire has caused lanes of Interstate 65 northbound to close, according to the Alabama...
A vehicle fire has caused lanes of Interstate 65 northbound to close, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire has caused lanes of Interstate 65 northbound to close, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 161, before exit 164, the Hope Hull exit. Because of the fire, the roadway has been closed.

Motorists traveling in this area should consider an alternate route or expect heavy delays.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed or what may have caused the fire.

