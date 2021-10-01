Advertise
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon

There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large number of Montgomery police officers swarmed to the Zelda Road area of mid-town late Friday afternoon on reports of shots fired.

Officers could be seen at three businesses in the 2600 block of Zelda, including at the Chevron gas station, which was roped off with yellow crime scene tape, as well as as the nearby Krystal and Captain D’s restaurants.

Montgomery police have since confirmed one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:55 p.m. That victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness who spoke with WSFA 12 News reporter Courtney Chandler said they witnessed the shooting, stating they saw a vehicle pull up beside a black Hyundai at which time the suspect fired four or five shots into the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

It’s unclear who the suspect is or what motive played a role in the shooting. The Hyundai remains on the scene with investigators processing it for evidence.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

The Montgomery Police Department said it was still gathering information and did not have any details it could immediately provide.

Continue checking back for updates.

