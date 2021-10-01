Lions at The Birmingham Zoo test positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo says two of its lions have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say zoo professionals noticed a slight decrease in appetite from male African lion Kwanza, and mild sneezing from female African lion Akili. An outside lab later confirmed that the lions tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say both of the lions have fully recovered from symptoms, but are still under observation from Animal Care and Veterinary Teams. Both lions have access to their indoor and outdoor areas. Officials say there are still health and safety protocols for high-risk animals, but no other animals are showing coronavirus symptoms. Zoo officials also say guests are not at risk for exposure.

The Birmingham Zoo has also received donations of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for animals. The lions will be vaccinated as early as next week.

