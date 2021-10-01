Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lions at The Birmingham Zoo test positive for COVID-19

African lions Kwanza and Akili taken by Scott Kayser
African lions Kwanza and Akili taken by Scott Kayser(Birmingham Zoo.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo says two of its lions have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say zoo professionals noticed a slight decrease in appetite from male African lion Kwanza, and mild sneezing from female African lion Akili. An outside lab later confirmed that the lions tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say both of the lions have fully recovered from symptoms, but are still under observation from Animal Care and Veterinary Teams. Both lions have access to their indoor and outdoor areas. Officials say there are still health and safety protocols for high-risk animals, but no other animals are showing coronavirus symptoms. Zoo officials also say guests are not at risk for exposure.

The Birmingham Zoo has also received donations of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for animals. The lions will be vaccinated as early as next week.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center
Prattville police, fire officials respond to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Possible cause of fire at Prattville’s Academy Sports + Outdoors determined
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
Amber Alert for south Alabama girl canceled
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Forecast
Rain chances are on the rise
Rain chances are on the rise!
Rain chances are on the rise
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house
Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with...
19 Dale County dogs rescued after being left behind by owner