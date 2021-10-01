Advertise
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house

Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to incidents alleged to have happened at the Autaugaville School field house.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes, according to court documents, for two incidents that allegedly happened inside the field house at Autaugaville School.

Rodney Quincy Deramus, 19, is listed on the Autauga County Jail inmate roster as being charged with first-degree sodomy and enticing a child.

Court records indicate Deramus was arrested for an incident that happened on or around Aug. 20 in which he’s accused of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse by forceable compulsion with a 12-year-old victim. Documents further indicate the victim was sodomized in the school field house, which is located on Dutch Bend Street in Autaugaville.

The victim reported to authorities on Monday that she had been assaulted after being told by an unnamed coach to go to the field house to help Deramus with a mascot uniform he was supposed to wear for a football game. She told authorities she walked with Deramus to the field house where the assault then happened.

The victim further told authorities of another incident with the suspect inside the field house that happened on an unknown date but in the fall of 2021. She noted that he wanted her to go with him to the field house to get his shoes, which she remembered happened during a game. While inside, she said he asked for “the same thing,” meaning sexual contact. In this instance, however, court documents indicate she gave him his shoes and left. This encounter prompted the enticement charge.

Reached for comment about the allegations, Autauga County Schools Superintendent Timothy Tidmore confirmed the system was aware of the alleged incident but was unable to release and information at this point.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office but was unable to reach anyone about the case. The Autauga County District Attorney’s Office said it was still preparing for the case and did not immediately have any additional information it could provide beyond available court documents.

In addition to the sex charges against Deramus, court records indicate that he’s also facing two counts of making a terrorist threat against Autaugaville School for incidents that happened on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Deramus is accused of using a cell phone to call in terrorist threats to the school’s lunchroom with the caller threating on Aug. 31 that “this is not a prank, shut your school down, there is fixing to be a terrorist attack,” and the following day another call saying “I’m on my way.”

Deramus was arrested for the terrorist threats on Sept. 1 after investigators traced the phone. He was later released on bond in connection to that case.

His arrest on the child sex charges happened on Tuesday, the day after the child’s report was made. He’s now being held on a $75,000 bond in that case.

