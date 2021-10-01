Advertise
Man pleads guilty on 4th anniversary of Autauga County homicide

Kelton Sherrod Williams has pleaded guilty to murder just ahead of his trial.
Kelton Sherrod Williams has pleaded guilty to murder just ahead of his trial.(Source: 2017 booking photo/Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first of three co-defendants charged in connection to an Autauga County man’s 2017 death has pleaded guilty to his role in the homicide.

Kelton Sherrod Williams entered his plea Friday, exactly four years to the day after Melvin W. Perry was found shot to death in the front yard of a Statesville home in Autauga County.

Instead of capital murder, Kelton Sherrod Williams agreed to plead guilty to murder with a recommended sentenced of 30 years, according to Deputy District Attorney CJ. Robinson. The alleged triggerman will be sentenced at a future date.

The shooting during the commission of a robbery on Oct. 1, 2017.

Williams, of Millbrook, along with Quindarrius Rayshaun Tarrance, of Selma, and Jeweline Monique Cozadd, of Wetumpka, were arrested and charged with the crime within a matter of days.

Tarrance and Cozadd are still in jail awaiting their trials.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

