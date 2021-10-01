Advertise
Missing Child Alert issued for Enterprise girl

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.(Source: ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old missing girl.

She is 12 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 80 pounds, and is 4 feet tall.

EPD Captain Billy Haglund says Jackie got off the school bus at the intersection of E. Silver Oak/Regal Street and was last seen walking towards her home. She was wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

EPD is asking that residents of this neighborhood check their security cameras and doorbell cameras.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackie Bolden, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

