Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is accused of multiple financial and identity crimes.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, Kari Oates, 39, was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking stolen identities.

The crimes took place between June 24 and Sept. 28, according to McGriff.

According to arrest affidavits, Oates had multiple credit cards from at least two people and at least one person’s driver’s license. Investigators say she intended to illegally use the license holder’s identity.

Documents say she also tried to forged checks belonging to local businesses and one individual.

Police took Oates into custody Tuesday. She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail set at $270,000.

