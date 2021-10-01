Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes

Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of...
Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking stolen identities.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is accused of multiple financial and identity crimes.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, Kari Oates, 39, was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking stolen identities.

The crimes took place between June 24 and Sept. 28, according to McGriff.

According to arrest affidavits, Oates had multiple credit cards from at least two people and at least one person’s driver’s license. Investigators say she intended to illegally use the license holder’s identity.

Documents say she also tried to forged checks belonging to local businesses and one individual.

Police took Oates into custody Tuesday. She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail set at $270,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center
Antrell Baldwin (left), Dicarrio Baldwin (center) and Ozackery Jones (right) were arrested...
Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery
Prattville police, fire officials respond to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Possible cause of fire at Prattville’s Academy Sports + Outdoors determined

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 9/30
Higher rain chance next week
Warming up with lower rain chances to end the week
Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
Missing Child Alert issued for Enterprise girl
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Alabama Senate committees approve House bills