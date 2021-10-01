Navy to retire jersey of Montgomery veteran, football star

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Number 48 will never be the same for a Montgomery man who played for Navy in the mid-1970s. That former football player is Chet Moeller and this weekend, the service will officially retire his number during Navy’s game against UCF Saturday afternoon.

Chet Moeller is about the turn the page and write the final chapter of his football collegiate career at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“It is a part of my life I remember with great fondess,” said Moeller.

On a field much like this more than 800 miles away, Moeller was a force to be reckoned with in 1975. In fact, those who played with him and against remember.

“Well, I had fun playing,” Moeller said.

One former teammate said number 48 was the most tenacious, hardest-hitting defensive player most had ever seen, good enough to help Navy have the third best defense in the country that year.

“We played like our hair was on fire much like the way the Arkansas Razorbacks are playing this year. That’s the way we wanted to play,” said Moeller.

It’s one of many reasons why the Navy will officially retire his jersey number during Midshipen’s contest with the University of Central Florida at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

The moment promises to be emotional as it was when we interviewed Moeller this week. He will join an elite list of former Navy players such as former NFL star quarterback Roger Stauback who played for the Dallas Cowboys.

“You know I look around and look at my teammates, again I point back to them,” said Moeller.

Yet through it all Moeller’s humility came through.. as it always has as noted by another former teammate.

“Great memories of relationships I built back then. It’s really a team thing,” he said.

The number retirement ceremony comes 11 years after Moeller was inducted in the College Football Hall Of Fame.

“This is very meaningful, obviously,” he said.

Still fit and trim at 67, Moeller always tackled life with the heart of a champion, doing things the right way, lessons he learned long ago as number 48.

Moeller says the ceremony will take place during a timeout in the game. After his Navy football career, Moeller went on to serve in the Marines and later became a Montgomery businessman.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.