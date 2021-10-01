Advertise
Opelika man faces 6 charges after shots hit home, unoccupied building

Quirio Martenious Johnson is charged with the May 17 shooting into an occupied Opelika home as...
Quirio Martenious Johnson is charged with the May 17 shooting into an occupied Opelika home as well as into an unoccupied vehicle and building.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Opelika’s most wanted suspects has been arrested and faces multiple charges after a May incident in which multiple shots were fired into buildings, one of which was an occupied home.

The Opelika Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Quirio Martenious Johnson, 22, of Opelika, on six outstanding warrants. Those include five for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling and one for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to court documents, Johnson began firing shots around 9:45 p.m. on May 17, hitting an occupied home on Hurst Street in the Brookhaven Trailer Park.

A short distance away, more shots were fired. Court filings indicated the bullets hit a building on North Antioch Circle, as well as an SUV.

Johnson was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

