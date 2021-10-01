Advertise
The Rundown: October 1st-3rd

The Rundown
The Rundown
By Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Friday night, The Montgomery Zoo and Montgomery Ballet will be hosting the 30th annual Ballet and the Beasts performance. For this year’s performance, there will be pre-show entertainment from Troy University and students from “That’s My Child” starting at dusk. Then Montgomery Ballets will perform Carnival of the Animals and animal excerpts from various classical ballets. Montgomery Zoo officials say admission is free, and they encourage anyone attending to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Jurassic Quest is back this weekend at the Montgomery Convention Center. There will be more than 100 life-like dinosaurs and even some fun guests from the ocean! Tickets are available online and start at $19.

If you would like to use your weekend to raise money for a good cause, Dr. Dee’s annual Real Men Wear Pink Charity Trail Ride and Festival this Saturday. It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., and there will be concerts, vendors and a petting zoo! General admission is $5, and trail rides are $25. All proceeds will go to the American cancer society.

If you’re heading to any football games this weekend, you could get vaccinated and get a prize. This week marks week three of the “Kick COVID” campaign run by the Alabama Department of Public Health. This week, the state will have vaccination sites at home football games at Huntingdon, Tuskegee, South Alabama, Birmingham Southern, and North Alabama games. Fans taking part will be given a 75-dollar gift card to the bookstore at the university.

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY

