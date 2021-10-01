Advertise
Warrior police officer shot

Warrior Police Officer shot
Warrior Police Officer shot(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Warrior Police officer has been shot.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor confirms to WBRC that a police officer was shot Thursday night. This happened on McCart Drive and 3rd Street. So far no word on what led to the shooting or the extent of the officer’s injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

