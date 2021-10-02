Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s first alcohol delivery service ‘Dippi’ ready to break new ground

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The alcohol delivery bill goes into effect Friday and while you may not be able to order it to your house yet, one local company is ready as soon as it’s allowed.

We spoke to the leaders at Dippi, Alabama’s first alcohol delivery service.

It’s like Netflix for drinking, and the subscription service will allow you to pick your drinks and have them delivered.

The alcohol delivery bill will let customers order a certain amount of liquor, wine and beer and Dippi wants to be the delivery service that brings it to them.

Friday marks the first day companies like Dippi can apply with the ABC Board to get approved to be a vendor, which Dippi is ready to do immediately.

Dippi plans to launch as soon as possible and serve customers via the Dippi app, which will be available when ABC grants them approval.

Dippi co-founder Cordero Carr says they already have goals to expand after launch.

“We are so excited, this has been months in the making and we have been looking forward to providing delivery for everyone in Birmingham and eventually across the state of Alabama as well,” said Carr.

Delivery subscriptions start at $14.99 a month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of...
Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Forecast
Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances for the weekend
Thousands of vaccine doses being wasted
Thousands of vaccine doses being wasted
Detailed college football forecasts for Saturday's big games!
Detailed college football forecasts for Saturday's big games!
Zelda Road shooting leaves 1 injured
Zelda Road shooting leaves 1 injured
Birmingham-based business launches for alcohol delivery
Birmingham-based business launches for alcohol delivery