Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

EMA wants Alabamians to be more prepared for flash flooding

Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency wants the public to remember flash flooding can happen year around.

“People in Alabama are very familiar with the severe weather seasons that we have in particular in the spring and fall,” deputy director Jonathan Gaddy said. “But the truth is flash flooding can occur at any point.”

It is a natural hazard that can arise during a hurricane or tropical storm – but also during thunderstorms that pop up and linger in a particular area.

While heavy rain may appear less intimidating than a hurricane, the EMA official said flood waters can still be deadly.

“Flooding is absolutely a devastating hazard, and really takes more lives than anything else that we have to deal with in terms of natural hazards,” Gaddy said. “Which is why we tell people to turn around don’t drown.”

Six inches of moving water can knock a person over, according to FEMA. It takes two feet of moving water to sweep away a car.

“It doesn’t take very many inches of water to cause a vehicle to be pushed off the roadway into the ditch where the water is much deeper, and unfortunately, you can become trapped and drown,” he said.

Flash flooding can also cause issues within the home.

“A few inches of water in a 1,000-square foot home could cost more than $10,000 in repairs and replacement of personal possessions,” Alabama EMA posted Thursday.

The deputy director encourages Alabamians to check with their insurance agent about flood coverage.

“Many people may be living in a flood zone that’s already been classified as a known risk,” Gaddy said “So, it’s important to see if you can get flood insurance there.”

Low lying land is prone to flooding, but the EMA official said flood insurance is something everyone should consider to be proactive.

“It’s even a good idea in most cases to carry flood insurance on your property, even if you’re not in a flood zone,” He said. “That can be obtained relatively cheaply.”

Additional information on flood insurance can be found on floodsmart.gov.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of...
Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center

Latest News

Tracking Rain for the next few days.
Rain chances to stick around for several days
Ric’kel Osborne, 26, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with the death of 34-year-old...
Man charged with murder in overnight Montgomery shooting
ALEA reports that a man died after being struck by a vehicle on Coosa County 511 on Oct. 2, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Coosa County
Thousands of vaccine doses being wasted
Thousands of vaccine doses being wasted