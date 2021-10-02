Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

First Baptist Church in Montgomery to hold Sunday service in parking lot

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -New developments in the First Baptist Church fires in downtown Montgomery.

Church leaders say for now they will hold only one service Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot directly across the street from the church. Pastor Mark Bethea says he’s not sure if the parking lot service will be a one-time event or a temporary site until further notice. Clean-up crews will spend the next few weeks ridding the church of smoke while repairs are made. An arsonist deliberately set four fires early Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

“The damage from the soot is extensive and thankfully the damage to the building is very minimal but the smoke and soot has gone throughout the church, so they’re still assessing looking at everything that needs to be replaced and seeing what needs to be cleaned,” said Bethea.

Bethea says the church has a pretty good idea how the alleged arsonist or arsonists got inside but is leaving that up to arson investigators whether to reveal that information. As of right now no one has been arrested in connection to the fires. No known motive at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center
Prattville police, fire officials respond to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Possible cause of fire at Prattville’s Academy Sports + Outdoors determined
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
Amber Alert for south Alabama girl canceled
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County

Latest News

The Navy Midshipmen football will retire Chet Moeller's number 48 jersey during Navy's game...
Navy to retire jersey of Montgomery veteran, football star
Kelton Sherrod Williams has pleaded guilty to murder just ahead of his trial.
Man pleads guilty on 4th anniversary of Autauga County homicide
There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
.
1 injured in Zelda Road shooting Friday afternoon