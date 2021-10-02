Man charged with murder in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a fatal shooting overnight.

Ric’kel Osborne, 26, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with the death of 34-year-old Terrence Soles, of Montgomery, according to police.

Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Day Street regarding a person shot. There, they found Soles with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After further investigation, police took Osborne into custody. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

No further details about the shooting were released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.