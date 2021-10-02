Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.

By WXMI Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) - A Michigan man recently found two World War II dog tags while he was magnet fishing in the Grand Rapids River and hopes to find the veteran’s family.

The World War II dog tags belong to Clifford J. Voight

“They’re dated 1943, so who knows when they actually ended up there?” Adam Gross, the man who found the dogs tags, said.

Since finding the dog tags, Gross has been on a mission: to find the rightful owners.

His online investigation is turning some promising leads.

“I ended up finding where he was buried at. He actually died back in 1995 in Arizona,” he said.

Voight was originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but was laid to rest in Mesa, Arizona, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.

“I mean, it would be awesome to go in person and hand it over in person, you know? But Arizona and Michigan. We’re quite a ways away,” Gross said.

Now, he is hoping that sharing this story will help him reach Voight’s family.

“Next step is just waiting on the cemetery. We’re going to see if I write a letter to the family and they hand that over. Or, if I hand my information over to the cemetery and we’ll see if they contact me back,” Gross said.

Gross hopes that he gets that letter so what was once lost can be returned to its rightful home.

“They’re not just dog tags. They’re someone’s history,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center
Prattville police, fire officials respond to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Possible cause of fire at Prattville’s Academy Sports + Outdoors determined
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
Amber Alert for south Alabama girl canceled
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Forecast
Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances for the weekend
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions...
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren