Man killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

According to police, around 5 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Godfrey Street regarding a person shot. There, they found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

