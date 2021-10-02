Man killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

According to police, around 5 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Godfrey Street regarding a person shot. There, they found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.