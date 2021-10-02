Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of...
Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house
The license for Pooh Bear Academy in Millbrook has been suspended, effective immediately,...
DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Forecast
Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances for the weekend
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law