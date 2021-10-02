Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a Goodwater man died early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle.

ALEA reports that 65-year-old Ocie Louis Williams was walking in the roadway on Coosa County 511, approximately four miles north of Goodwater, in Coosa County. A Jeep Wrangler struck him at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Williams died of his injuries at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

No other information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

