Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Coosa County
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a Goodwater man died early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle.
ALEA reports that 65-year-old Ocie Louis Williams was walking in the roadway on Coosa County 511, approximately four miles north of Goodwater, in Coosa County. A Jeep Wrangler struck him at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Williams died of his injuries at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
No other information was released.
The incident remains under investigation.
