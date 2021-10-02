Advertise
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Coosa County

ALEA reports that a man died after being struck by a vehicle on Coosa County 511 on Oct. 2, 2021.
ALEA reports that a man died after being struck by a vehicle on Coosa County 511 on Oct. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a Goodwater man died early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle.

ALEA reports that 65-year-old Ocie Louis Williams was walking in the roadway on Coosa County 511, approximately four miles north of Goodwater, in Coosa County. A Jeep Wrangler struck him at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Williams died of his injuries at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

No other information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

