Tuskegee shuts out Clark Atlanta 21-0

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers shut out the Clark Atlanta Panthers Saturday at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Golden Tigers answer first. Bryson Williams finds tight end Latrevien O’Neal who takes it to the endzone for the 21-yard touchdown.

Tuskegee had the lead 7-0 heading into halftime.

With 10:13 left in the third quarter, the Golden Tigers extend their lead. Defensive back Kobi Mitchell picks it off and takes to the house for the 65-yard touchdown.

Tuskegee remained in the lead 14-0 going into fourth quarter.

With 12:13 left in the fourth quarter, Williams keeps the ball and takes it 31-yards for the Tuskegee score.

Tuskegee defeats the Panthers 21-0.

The Golden Tigers are now 2-3 in the season. They’ll head to Birmingham to take on Morehouse College next Saturday with kickoff at 7 p.m.

