Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

18-month-old fatally shot in Auburn

Auburn police say an 18-month-old was shot and killed on Oct. 2, 2021.
Auburn police say an 18-month-old was shot and killed on Oct. 2, 2021.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say an 18-month-old in Auburn was shot and killed Saturday.

Auburn police say officers responded to the 1300 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway around 3:45 p.m. They determined the child had been shot in the upper torso.

The child was taken to East Alabama Medical Center but succumbed to the injuries, according to police.

Police say the other people present during the incident were still on the scene and have been identified.

No other information about the shooting was released.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ric’kel Osborne, 26, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with the death of 34-year-old...
Man charged with murder in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting
There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
ALEA reports that a man died after being struck by a vehicle on Coosa County 511 on Oct. 2, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Coosa County

Latest News

A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in “Bloody...
Project aims to ID voting rights marchers of ‘Bloody Sunday’
WSFA First Alert Forecast
Tracking more rain for Sunday
Tracking the latest WSFA 12 First Alert Forecast.
Updated look at First Alert Futurecast.
Shower and storm chances continue into Sunday and the start of the week ahead.
Shower and storm chances continue into Sunday and the start of the week ahead.