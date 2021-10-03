Advertise
Body found in eastern Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

Capt. Joshua Douglass with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found outdoors in the area of Highway 80 East and 293. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word on how the person died yet. It is currently classified as a death investigation.

No other information was released.

