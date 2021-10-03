Advertise
Fans think new Protective Stadium will bring life to the city

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB football has entered a new era after the Blazers played their first home game in the new Protective Stadium.

Thousands of fans cheered as the UAB football team walked into Protective Stadium. Fans said it was something they didn’t know would ever happen again after the team was shut down in 2014 because of budget issues.

Because of fan demand, the team came back better than ever in 2016 and won a bowl game the next year.

City leaders began working on Protective Stadium in 2018 and fans today said UAB football deserves this 200 million dollar stadium, but so does the city of Birmingham.

“When you are sitting in the stands, the backdrop is the city,” fan James Fuller said. “You can see Vulcan from the far end of the end zone. This is Birmingham right here.”

“It’s amazing,” fan Elizabeth Bradley said. “It is definitely worthy of the team we have and I think it is a great addition to downtown Birmingham.”

City leaders said the new stadium is going to be used for events besides UAB games. It is set for the Super 7 State Championships, the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, and the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Games in 2022.

