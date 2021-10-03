Advertise
Faulkner comes out with win against Bluefield 52-42

The Faulkner Eagles took down the Bluefield Rams at Mitchell Stadium Saturday.
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Bluefield Rams at Mitchell Stadium Saturday.((Source: Faulkner Athletics/WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the Bluefield Rams at Mitchell Stadium Saturday.

Kade Young and the Eagles offense finished the night with 567 total yards.

The Eagles get on the board first with a field goal.

But, Bluefield answers back. With 1:57 left in the opening quarter, Nathan Herstich finds Jaquan Ebron for the 6-yard touchdown.

The Rams strike again before the quarter ends. Herstich finds Antonio Strickland for the 59-yard touchdown, giving Bluefield the lead 14-3 going into the second quarter.

With 13:13 left in the second quarter, Young keeps the ball and takes it 36-yards for the Faulkner score.

But, with 2:47 left before halftime, the Rams answer. Herstich finds Matthew Trevillian for the 25-yard score.

However, the Eagles strike. With 29 seconds before halftime, Charles Blackmon Jr. takes the ball to the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

Bluefield remained in the lead 21-17 going into halftime.

With 11:46 left in the third, the Eagles take the lead when Young connects with Isaiah Scott for the eight-yard touchdown.

Faulkner extends their lead. With 5:44 left in the third, Young finds T.J. Hall for the five-yard touchdown.

But, the Rams answer before the end of the third quarter. With 1:49 left in the third, Herstich finds Thomas Lee for the 47-yard score.

The Eagles had the lead 31-28 going into the fourth quarter.

With 8:37 left to play, the Eagles extend their lead. Blackman makes his way into the endzone for the Eagles touchdown, and his second touchdown of the night.

But the Rams strike. Herstich connects with Ebron for the 39-yard touchdown.

However, the Eagles answer when Scott takes the ball 12-yards to the endzone.

Faulkner extends their lead when Ovurton Gates recovers the fumble and takes it 50-yards for the touchdown.

The Rams answer one more time when Herstich connects with Ebron for the 75-yard touchdown.

The Eagles came out on top against the Rams 52-42.

Young ended the night with 316 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams offense completed with 544 total yards.

The Eagles are now 4-0 in the season. They’ll return to Montgomery to take on Point University with kick at 5:30 p.m.

