Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday that an autopsy found 35-year-old District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head a day earlier. His age was initially reported as 36 on Friday by state police.

The 11-year state police veteran died shortly after the Friday 2 p.m. shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side.

The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been...
The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been ruled a suicide. The mother of the 11-year state police veteran says he wanted to be an officer ever since he was a toddler.(Source: Illinois State Police via Facebook)

“[Troopers] may seem like superheroes on many days, but they are not immortal. They’re not indestructible. They are human beings with hearts, minds and souls as fragile as the next person,” said Brendan Kelly, director of the state police, at a news conference hours after the shooting.

Mason’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times that her son had always wanted to be an officer ever since he was a toddler.

“He was a sweetheart, and he loved everybody,” she said. “He just wanted to protect people and make this city and state better.”

The shooting happened on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of...
Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house
Ric’kel Osborne, 26, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with the death of 34-year-old...
Man charged with murder in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police, spoke at a news conference hours after...
State troopers 'not immortal,' director of Illinois force says
Tracking Rain for the next few days.
Rain chances to stick around for several days
Shower and storm chances continue into Sunday and the start of the week ahead.
Shower and storm chances continue into Sunday and the start of the week ahead.
Authorities say Shaun Runyon, a 35-year-old electrician, who got in an angry dispute with a...
Sheriff: Man kills 2 coworkers with knife, baseball bat; 3rd victim critical