Man killed in ATV crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Butler County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened at 6:30 p.m. on Butler County 54, about eight miles west of Greenville. Isiah Dunklin, 53, of Greenville, was driving a 2021 Suzuki ATV when it left the roadway in a curve.

Dunklin was ejected from the ATV and was fatally injured, ALEA said.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

