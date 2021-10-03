Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man killed in ATV crash in Butler County

A man is dead after an ATV crash in Butler County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law...
A man is dead after an ATV crash in Butler County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Butler County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened at 6:30 p.m. on Butler County 54, about eight miles west of Greenville. Isiah Dunklin, 53, of Greenville, was driving a 2021 Suzuki ATV when it left the roadway in a curve.

Dunklin was ejected from the ATV and was fatally injured, ALEA said.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a heavy police presence at several businesses on Zelda Road in Montgomery.
1 person shot on Zelda Road Friday afternoon
Several employees with Tuskegee University are no longer with the school after a multi-year...
Multiyear fraud scheme by former employees uncovered at Tuskegee University
Kari Oates was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of a credit card, seven counts of...
Montgomery woman charged with multiple financial, identity crimes
Rodney Quincy Deramus is charged with enticing a child and first-degree sodomy in connection to...
Man charged with sexually abusing minor in Autaugaville School field house
Ric’kel Osborne, 26, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with the death of 34-year-old...
Man charged with murder in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Tracking Rain for the next few days.
Rain chances to stick around for several days
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Rain chances to stick around for several days
Rain chances to stick around for several days