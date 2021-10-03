Advertise
Project aims to ID voting rights marchers of ‘Bloody Sunday’

A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in "Bloody Sunday."
A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in “Bloody Sunday.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - The world knows the names of John Lewis and a few more of the voting rights demonstrators who walked across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 only to be attacked by Alabama state troopers on “Bloody Sunday.” A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in the protest.

Two Auburn University professors working with students have established a Facebook page where people can look through photographs of March 7, 1965, and identify themselves or others.

The page went online, and some people already have been identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

