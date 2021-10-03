Advertise
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drivers looking to fill up their tanks this weekend should expect to pay two more cents per gallon more at the pump.

It’s the final phase of Alabama’s gas tax that went into effect as a part of the rebuild Alabama Act in 2019.

The tax went up six cents in 2019 and two cents last year.

“We probably won’t notice it much anyway if at all as I think it’s gonna kind of get absorb into our slow decrease that we typically see this time of year,” AAA public relations and marketing director Clay Ingram said.

Ingram says the best way you can save money at the pump is by shopping around gas stations to find the right price for you.

“You know it’s like shopping for clothes,” Montgomery resident Daniel McCall said.

McCall says it costs between $39 to $45 to fill up his vehicle but he says it takes a long for him to find that right price.

“Now Sam’s got the best price, but when it comes down, you just have to get some gas and you can’t do anything about it. It’s the law of the land it’s the law,” McCall said.

The gas tax is the first for the state in 30 years and the money from the tax will help roads and bridges in the state.

“Having those good roads being nice and smooth and easy to get around on is a wonderful thing,” Ingram said.

