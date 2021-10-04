Advertise
Active Aging Week showcases older adults’ capabilities

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday kicks off Active Aging Week to showcase that older adults are capable of being fully participating members of society and role models.

It’s also to give older adults the means and the inspiration to experience a healthy and active lifestyle.

According to the CDC, every 29 minutes an older adult dies from a fall. Every year, 9,500 deaths in older adults are correlated with a fall.

About a quarter of older people who have a hip fracture from a fall die within six months of the injury, and half of those 65 and older who have fallen will fall again within the next year.

However, strength and balance training and regular physical activity can reduce the risk of falls by as much as 40%.

Active Aging Week is about encouraging older adults to live as fully as possible in all areas of life—physical, social, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, vocational and environmental.

Active Aging Week was first observed in 2003. The campaign was started by the International Council on Active Aging.

