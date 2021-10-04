ASU’s offensive coordinator dismissed 4 games into the season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State head football coach Donald Hill-Eley has fired his offensive coordinator just four games into the season. Joe Blackwell was dismissed on Monday.

“After assessing where we are offensively after the first four games, I believe a change in direction is needed,” Hill-Eley said. “I want to thank coach Blackwell for his efforts and contributions to our program after he came in during a time of need.”

Blackwell was in his third season directing the offense for ASU and had led the team in the spring to 23.8 points per game and 355.8 yards of total offense per game, Hill-Eley said. But this season, the Hornets are averaging just 13 points per game through the first four games.

ASU opened the season with a one-point, overtime win against Miles College before a blowout 62-0 loss to Auburn the following week. It’s third game of the season saw the Hornets’ widest margin win of the season at 34-24.

Blackwell’s final game with the team happened Saturday in which the Hornets suffered their shutout loss of the season, a 28-0 defeat against Florida A&M.

ASU is preparing for homecoming against AUPB this week, before hitting the road for a month. The next home game happens on Nov. 20 when ASU takes on Texas Southern.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.