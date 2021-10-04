Advertise
Birmingham Police: Man found in house fire stabbed to death

Fatal fire in 4500 block of 11th Avenue North Birmingham
Fatal fire in 4500 block of 11th Avenue North Birmingham(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man who was found dead in a house fire in September was stabbed to death.

On September 16th, crews investigated a house fire in the 4500 block of 11th Avenue North. Authorities found 33-year-old Christopher Diltz after putting out the flames. Diltz died on the scene. An autopsy later revealed Diltz suffered several stab wounds before the fire.

So far, there is no word on any suspects in this case. If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

