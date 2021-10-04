Advertise
CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward in 2020 Phenix City murder case

(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of 35-year-old Lamar Whittaker.

On October 17, 2020, authorities say Whittaker stopped to assist a stranded motorist near 10th Ave. and 4th Place South in Phenix City when shots rang out while he was working on the vehicle. Officials say police found him shot and killed, laying against the curb next to the stalled vehicle.

Investigators say they believe Whittaker was not the intended target.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward. Any information given can remain anonymous.

