Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Fatal 18-wheeler wreck causing delays near Maxwell Air Force Base

There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct. 4, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there has been a fatal wreck in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway. That’s near Maxwell Air Force Base.

Capt. Saba Coleman said it is a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The driver in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-wheeler’s driver was not injured.

All lanes of Birmingham Highway are temporarily blocked, and traffic has been detoured. WSFA 12 News crews on the scene say this is causing traffic delays.

Our crews say southbound traffic is blocked at Birmingham Highway and West South Boulevard. No traffic is going into the area from the north. Northbound traffic is moving in the southbound lanes to get around the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Victim identified from Saturday fatal shooting in Montgomery
Michael A. Thomas was charged with manslaughter following the shooting death on an 18-month-old...
Man arrested following fatal shooting of 13-month-old in Auburn
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Latest News

A vehicle fire has caused lanes of Interstate 65 northbound to close, according to the Alabama...
I-65 NB near Hope Hull reopens after vehicle fire
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 65 near the 160 mile marker in Montgomery County on...
I-65 in Hope Hull fully reopens more than 12 hours after Wednesday night crash
A three-vehicle crash has left a Roanoke man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released...
Roanoke man dies in Chambers County crash
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash