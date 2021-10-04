Fatal 18-wheeler wreck causing delays near Maxwell Air Force Base

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there has been a fatal wreck in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway. That’s near Maxwell Air Force Base.

Capt. Saba Coleman said it is a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The driver in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-wheeler’s driver was not injured.

All lanes of Birmingham Highway are temporarily blocked, and traffic has been detoured. WSFA 12 News crews on the scene say this is causing traffic delays.

Our crews say southbound traffic is blocked at Birmingham Highway and West South Boulevard. No traffic is going into the area from the north. Northbound traffic is moving in the southbound lanes to get around the wreck.

