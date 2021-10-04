Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Flooding risk possible this week

Rain, heavy at times, and a few storms likely through Wednesday
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances will remain elevated as we head into the first full week of October. Interestingly enough, the tenth month of the year is statically the drier month for Montgomery, but that won’t be the case as we head into an overall wet pattern - that is thanks to a stalled out frontal boundary just to our west, allowing rain chances to linger for the next few days. While it won’t rain the entire time, there will certainly be plenty of wet weather.

Flash flooding will be a concern as deep tropical moisture combines with a cold front and low pressure system. This will bring periods of heavy rain.

Widespread rain is expected today.
Widespread rain is expected today.(WSFA 12 News)

It’s impossible to say where exactly the heaviest rain will fall, but just about everyone in Central/South Alabama is under the risk for flash flooding. Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ are expected, but some areas will see 4-5″ by late Wednesday.

Exact coverage of rain will be around 80% today and 70% both Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, it won’t rain every single minute during this stretch, but it will definitely rain a good amount.

Total rain of 3-5" is expected through Thursday where the heaviest axis of rain sets up.
Total rain of 3-5" is expected through Thursday where the heaviest axis of rain sets up.(WSFA 12 News)

Due to the rain and clouds expected, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and perhaps a few lower 80s. Lows will stay in the middle and upper 60s through Thursday night due to plenty of moisture in place.

The end of the week is looking much better. We will see plenty of sunshine for Friday and the upcoming weekend as high pressure moves back into the Southeast.

High rain coverage through Wednesday.
High rain coverage through Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

That will allow temperatures to warm up into the 80s. It will also be less humid, which will allow overnight lows to fall down into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Victim identified from Saturday fatal shooting in Montgomery
Michael A. Thomas was charged with manslaughter following the shooting death on an 18-month-old...
Man arrested following fatal shooting of 13-month-old in Auburn
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
Hundreds of churchgoers gathered for worship on the first level of a Scott Street parking deck...
Montgomery church holds service in parking deck following suspected arson

Latest News

Montgomery creates new department to address crime in city
Montgomery creates new department to address crime in city
First Baptist Church Montgomery holds parking garage service after fire
First Baptist Church Montgomery holds parking garage service after fire
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says one act of violence is one too many.
Montgomery creates new department to address crime in city
Active Aging Week showcases older adults capabilities
Active Aging Week showcases older adults capabilities