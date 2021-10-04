Flooding risk this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances are on their way as we head into the first full week of October. While it won’t rain the entire time, there will certainly be plenty of wet weather.

Flash flooding will be a concern as deep tropical moisture combines with a cold front and low pressure system. This will bring periods of heavy rain.

Widespread rain is expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s impossible to say where exactly the heaviest rain will fall, but just about everyone in Central/South Alabama is under the risk for flash flooding. Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ are expected, but some areas will see 4-5″ by late Wednesday.

Exact coverage of rain will be around 80% today and 70% both Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, it won’t rain every single minute during this stretch, but it will definitely rain a good amount.

Total rain of 3-5" is expected through Thursday where the heaviest axis of rain sets up. (WSFA 12 News)

Due to the rain and clouds expected, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and perhaps a few lower 80s. Lows will stay in the middle and upper 60s through Thursday night due to plenty of moisture in place.

The end of the week is looking much better. We will see plenty of sunshine for Friday and the upcoming weekend as high pressure moves back into the Southeast.

High rain coverage through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

That will allow temperatures to warm up into the 80s. It will also be less humid, which will allow overnight lows to fall down into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.