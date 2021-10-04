Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Health officials say more kids could get the flu this year

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials said flu season is officially upon us and they are expecting to see a higher number of cases this year compared to last year.

“Absolutely this year is going to be worse,” Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said. “Last year, we had historically low rates of influenza because people were masking and social distancing.”

State data shows about half of the state got their flu vaccine last year, but normally that number is only around 40 percent or less.

Dr. Hicks said as people tend to ease up on masking and social distancing, the flu could be easy to catch this year, but it won’t necessarily make you any sicker than before.

“I don’t presume it is going to be any more severe,” Hicks said. “I think we will have higher cases, but it is not from severity.”

Hicks said because many kids were homeschooled last year or masked in school, they potentially weren’t exposed to the flu.

“If they haven’t been interacting at daycares as much or they were taken care of at home a lot more, then they really didn’t get their first hit of RSV or the flu as you would normally expect,” Hicks said. “That means for this year, there is going to be kids that probably would have gotten their first exposure a year ago, but they didn’t get it, so this year will be their first time. Then, you have the kids that are already going to be newly exposed that are going to get RSV and the flu.”

Hicks said it is important to get your flu vaccine this year to help keep cases low and help keep people out of the hospital.

“Whether or not it is going to exceed a couple years ago, I don’t know that,” Hicks said. “But, definitely it is going to be higher than last year.”

Dr. Hicks said it is possible to get COVID-19 and the flu or pneumonia at the same time. The state is now allowing COVID vaccines and flu shots to be administered in one doctor’s visit.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Victim identified from Saturday fatal shooting in Montgomery
Michael A. Thomas was charged with manslaughter following the shooting death on an 18-month-old...
Man arrested following fatal shooting of 13-month-old in Auburn
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
Hundreds of churchgoers gathered for worship on the first level of a Scott Street parking deck...
Montgomery church holds service in parking deck following suspected arson

Latest News

Active Aging Week showcases older adults capabilities
Active Aging Week showcases older adults capabilities
Flooding will be a threat as heavy rain falls through Wednesday. The Flash Flood Watch may be...
Flooding risk this week
Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
WSFA 12 First Alert Forecast
Tracking rain & storm chances for the next several days
Rain chances on the rise to start the work and school week.
Rain chances on the rise to start the work and school week.