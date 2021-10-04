Advertise
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-85 SB near Shorter

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is reporting a major crash that’s causing delays in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

ALDOT reports the collision happened in Macon County near mile post 2.12, just past Exit 22 to Shorter.

A WSFA 12 News crew in the area found at least three vehicles involved in the crash. No other details about the crash or injuries were immediately available.

Commuters should expected delays or seek an alternate route.

One possible detour includes getting off I-85 at exit 26, the Tallassee exit. Then turn right, and in approximately one mile make a left onto County Road 40, which intersects with U.S. Highway 80 West into Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

