Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Row crop farmers face soggy situation in their fields

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a classic case of getting too much of a good thing. Alabama farmers are seeing too much rain for certain row crops and now the issue is quality.

Take a combine ride or a stroll in a row crop field and chances are you won’t leave a dusty trail. You’ll likely feel and hear the squish.

Alabama farmers are getting too much of a good thing and the quality is now a concern for some crops. For example, peanut growers are seeing discolorations with their peanuts.

“A lot of people are trying to get back in the fields and with these rains, those peanuts are still sitting in the ground,” explained Carla Hornady, ALFA Director of Cotton, Soybeans and Wheat/Feed. “And some have seen sprouts from the peanuts as well, which will effect their quality and quantity as well.”

A photo of a flooded cotton field nearby tells the story, a story of seeds sprouting from within. For the grower, that means less money at the market.

“I’ve heard anyone from 10% to 40% loss on quantity that they would be getting out just because of the issues they’re seeing,” said Hornady.

Could this impact you the consumer? Not likely.

“Most of the corn and the soybeans we have around here goes into animal feed, so that will be mostly what’s effected,” Hornady said.

Still, we’re told farmers will take this any day over a lingering drought, all par for the course of living off the land.

On the flip side to all this, many corner producers have recorded yields because of the rains this year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Victim identified from Saturday fatal shooting in Montgomery
Michael A. Thomas was charged with manslaughter following the shooting death on an 18-month-old...
Man arrested following fatal shooting of 13-month-old in Auburn
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Alabama begins next steps in $1.3 billion prison plan
Alabama begins next steps in $1.3 billion prison plan
Local crops impacted by recent rainfall
Local crops impacted by recent rainfall