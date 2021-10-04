Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UA researchers study black Alabamian vaccine hesitancy

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent report shows covid shot access, and hesitancy are barriers as to why many rural Black Alabamians haven’t been vaccinated in West Alabama. Alabama is one of six sites in the national communivax initiative.

A seven-person team of UA faculty and graduate students targeted six counties in their covid shot study, which looked at African Americans living in Bibb, Greene, Hale, Perry, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties.

Researchers discovered that in the early days of the vaccine rollout, access and hesitancy were both big barriers to vaccination, citing lack of transportation, internet, and public health facilities with more availability.

They also found male participants between 18 and 40 years old were the most resistance to vaccination in interviews. However, many of them got vaccinated over a 2-to-4-month period when UA team members spoke to them.

UA assistant professor Dr. Stephanie McClure says public health in Alabama needs a better ground game. There needs to be people who can have conversations with local folks and answer their questions. “Make sure the messaging is right for those communities. The disconnect between what’s happening on the state level and what needs to happen on the ground level is costing lives and livelihoods in Alabama,” said Stephanie McClure, assistant UA professor of anthropology.

The study also found a key factor in combating misinformation appears to be in providing multiple opportunities for one-on-one chats with a trusted individual. See the full reports on this at https://www.communivax.org/our-work https://news.ua.edu/2021/09/vaccine-access-hesitancy-remain-barriers-among-black-alabamians/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.
Victim identified from Saturday fatal shooting in Montgomery
Michael A. Thomas was charged with manslaughter following the shooting death on an 18-month-old...
Man arrested following fatal shooting of 13-month-old in Auburn
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
Hundreds of churchgoers gathered for worship on the first level of a Scott Street parking deck...
Montgomery church holds service in parking deck following suspected arson

Latest News

Monday kicks off Active Aging Week.
Active Aging Week showcases older adults’ capabilities
Flooding will be a threat as heavy rain falls through Wednesday. The Flash Flood Watch may be...
Flooding risk possible this week
Montgomery creates new department to address crime in city
Montgomery creates new department to address crime in city
First Baptist Church Montgomery holds parking garage service after fire
First Baptist Church Montgomery holds parking garage service after fire
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says one act of violence is one too many.
Montgomery creates new department to address crime in city