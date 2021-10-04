Vehicle hits Autauga County school bus; 1 person injured

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was transported to an area hospital Monday afternoon after their vehicle hit a school bus.

Chief Deputy David Hill with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries to the 25 or so students onboard the Autauga County school bus, but that the driver of a vehicle that struck it suffered “moderate” injuries and required medical transport.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 14 in Prattville, Hill said, adding the bus was not moving when it was hit from behind.

No other details were immediately available as an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

